Nigeria: We Want Peace, Okomu Warring Group Pleads With Obaseki, Others

30 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin-City — Peace is finally returning to Okomu community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State after many years of communal crisis.

Signal to this was given by Lawrence Yanbor, who is known as the Chief Priest and Spiritual Master of the Okomu Ijaw Liberation Movement, in a message to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, last Monday morning.

In the message cited by THISDAY in Benin-city, Yanbor, while narrating how the crisis began, said: "For many years, we felt oppressed, neglected and also denied of our political and indigenous rights as the host of Okomu land in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

"We have over the years not been given the basic necessities of decent living like schools, motorable roads, industrial borehole, infrastructure etc.

"This perceived neglect and marginalisation of our people among several other reasons have since 2010 led to our agitation that the relevant authorities - the government and others like Okomu Oil Palm Company, Ose Rubber and Okomu National Park Service-should hearken to our demands for a turn of the deplorable situation to a better one for the generality of the people. We did a publication in a national newspaper on May 24, 2024, where we highlighted our grievances."

According to him, "If the situation is resolved amicably we are willing to drop our arms and ammunition to the governor and embrace peace such that there will be no victor and no vanquish at the end of the day.

"Considering that there is no alternative to peace and tranquility, we are appealing to the governor and the security agencies to intervene and resolve the issue. We are in full agreement with the governor to drop our arms in a proper reconciliation. We promise that we will adhere to the peace agreement."

