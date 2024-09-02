Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Brendan Galloway Ruled Out of Warriors' Ties Against Kenya, Cameroon

ZIMBABWEAN footballer Brendan Galloway, who plies his trade in Europe, has been ruled out of the senior men's soccer team, The Warriors, fixtures against Kenya and Cameroon.

The Plymouth Argyle defender has been omitted from the Warriors crucial 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

Galloway was initially included in the selection that was announced by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) last week

A social media post from ZIFA revealed that Galloway will not travel to Africa for the games.

On September 6, Zimbabwe engage Kenya in Kampala, Uganda and four days later host Cameroon at the same venue.

Due to unavailability of FIFA approved venues locally and in Kenya, the two national teams play their fixtures in Uganda.