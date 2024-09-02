Nigeria: Govt Probes Poor Feeding of Inmates in Calabar Prisons

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into the feeding conditions of inmates at the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.

A video report on Facebook alleges that inmates at the Custodial Centre were being subjected to inhumane treatment, including being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast.

A statement by Babatunde Alao, the minister's media aide, on Sunday, said Tunji-Ojo had taken grave exception to the disturbing video report.

"The Minister views this incident as a serious breach of the standards of care and dignity to which inmates are entitled.

"He has directed a comprehensive and urgent investigation into this matter, and those responsible will be held accountable," the statement said in part.

The Minister also warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and welfare of inmates would not be tolerated, adding that the service must ensure inmates are treated with the dignity and respect they deserved.

"The Minister of Interior will not condone any form of mistreatment or neglect of individuals in custody", the statement said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be made public, and necessary disciplinary actions would be taken.