Nigeria: I Warned Against the Danger Radicalisation of Bandits - Sheikh Gumi

A prominent Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has reiterated his warning about the dangers of radicalising the bandits.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Sheikh Gumi shared a video showing bandits celebrating and chanting in Arabic, highlighting his earlier cautionary stance on the issue.

Sheikh Gumi wrote, "Initially, bandits were fighting an ethnic war that could be resolved. I warned if the kinetic [approach] is intensified, they will turn into ideologically motivated guerilla warfare. Nobody listened."

He further elaborated on the shift in the nature of the conflict, emphasising the complexities of ideological warfare. "The difference between the former and the latter is that ideological war is almost intractable; Boko Haram (BH) is an example. They commit the same crime, but this time, they think they are serving God. The picture is gloomy," he added.

This statement came amid ongoing concerns about the increasing radicalisation of bandits in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP had in March reported a socio-cultural group from Yoruba land, Igbimo Asoju Yoruba, urging the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, to investigate Sheikh Gumi and others on the issue of increased kidnapping and banditry activities in the country. The cleric has been known for his controversial stance, advocating for negotiations with the bandits, including those responsible for the abduction of schoolchildren in Kaduna Stats.

Sheikh Gumi has consistently called for dialogue with bandits, arguing that a kinetic military approach could lead to further escalation and entrenchment of ideological motivations, making resolution more difficult.