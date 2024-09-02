Nigeria: UK, Nigeria Collaborate On Civil Service Reforms

Abuja — The federal government and the United Kingdom have agreed on reforms that would make the civil service very robust in Nigeria.

The collaboration was agreed on by the Head of the Civil Service of Nigeria, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, and the UK Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, Rt. Hon. Simon Case at a meeting in London.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Head of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, said the collaboration hinged on knowledge-sharing and best practices to support Nigeria's ongoing reform initiatives under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025.

She said the discussions focused on capability building, knowledge management, and enhancing Nigeria's Civil Service Week's activities by drawing inspiration from the UK's annual "Civil Service Live" conference model.

Walson-Jack and Case agreed to explore exchange programmes and study tours to facilitate mutual learning, with an emphasis on knowledge sharing.

Case also expressed the desire to share insights on civil service development while recognising the value of learning from Nigeria's experiences.

The statement added that the collaborative effort would strengthen the partnership between the civil services, enhance capabilities, and foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

The meeting also underscored the commitment of Nigeria and the UK to building efficient and responsive civil services, with continued partnership and support in the years ahead.