Nigeria: NAF Neutralizes Notorious Terrorist Kingpin, 5 Others in Kaduna, Recovers Arms, Ammunition

Special Forces of the Nigerian Airforce from the 413 Force Protection Group on Saturday, engaged a notorious and wanted terrorist kingpin and five members of his gang in a shootout along Sabon-Birni road, Kaduna, killing all five of them.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet who made this known on Sunday, said the terrorists were on their way to attacks and kidnapped innocent citizens in nearby communities when the encounter ensued

AVM Gabkwet said, "Following intelligence report received on 31 August 2024 that a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and 5 members of his group were sighted near Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State with likely intent to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians, a team of Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group was dispatched to comb the location.

"After making contact with the terrorists who were on motor cycles, on sighting the Special Forces, the terrorists immediately opened fire and were met with superior fire power by the troops, eliminating all the terrorists.

"Items recovered from the terrorists included 5 den guns, locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunitions.

"Others include assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and phone cases.

"Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing.

"Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties."