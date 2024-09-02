Nigeria: BBNaija S9 - New Twist Introduced As Biggie Dissolves Remaining Eight Pairs

1 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Biggie has introduced a new twist to the ongoing BBNaija season as the remaining eight pairs in the house have been dissolved.

On Sunday, after the 24-hour timer ran out, Biggie announced that the unpairing of all housemates with each and every one of them now to compete for the prize individually.

Therefore, the house currently boasts sixteen housemates which include: Ozee, Ocee, Wanni, Handi, Ben, Topher, Sooj, Tjay, Anita, Nelly, Victoria, Shaun, Kellyrae, Kassia, Chizoba and Onyeka.

Earlier on Sunday, during the live eviction show, Fairme and Mhickey of the Radicals pair were evicted after a five-week run in the house.

The grand prize for this season is a spectacular ₦100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.

The show which is now going into its sixth week will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

