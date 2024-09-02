Nigeria: Inside Story of How Turji's Gang Accessed Military Vehicle in Zamfara Forest

Bandits led by kingpin Bello Turji gained access to a military Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in Zamfara State after a tactical retreat by troops, according to new information.

In an amateur video on social media, Turji and his followers can be seen celebrating the possession of the APC and the acquisition of a cache of ammunition.

Quoting local security officials in the North-Western state, PRNigeria said the terrorists did not forcefully seize the Nigerian Army vehicle as widely reported.

"Sources said the personnel and equipment transporter got stuck in a swampy area as soldiers responded to a distress signal from a community in Zurmi local government area."

"They added that the troops, who were forced to abandon the carrier APC, which was their protection, turned back to their base for reinforcement as well as a heavy-duty tow vehicle.

"The Nigerian military was alerted by a distress call about a reconciliatory meeting between the Baleri banditry gang and some Zamfara locals in the Zurmi axis.

"The meeting was to resolve the differences between the locals and the bandits, similar to the same truce working in the Shinkafi area where there is relative peaceful coexistence.

"But by the time the Baleri boys arrived at the venue, they were attacked by another group also invited to the meeting. It was in the process that troops swung into action.

"Unfortunately, the APC became stuck in a marshy area. They had to retreat to their base to bring a tow truck. So, the APC was not captured by terrorists.

"They only took over the vehicle after noticing troops had withdrawn. It would be foolhardy to remain in a stranded vehicle. Adversaries could easily launch a deadly ambush," PR Nigeria said.

Meanwhile, a circulating video alleging the mass murder of more than 150 kidnapped persons in Sokoto State has been debunked as fake news.

The video, capturing gunfire and scenes of dead bodies, suggests bandits executed the victims after the government refused to provide a N200 billion ransom and 250 motorbikes.

Checks showed that the footage already posted and shared various times originated from Burkina Faso, where a jihadist group linked to Al Qaeda killed over 400 civilians.

Reverse image search results included an August 31, 2024 tweet by a foreign news platform that featured the same imagery but claimed the massacre took place in Sudan.