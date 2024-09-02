Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina Wins Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Following her win, Chidimma Adetshina will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

In a thrilling conclusion to the keenly contested Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant, Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned the new queen.

The grand finale, held on Saturday night at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, saw 25 contestants from various Nigerian states, each advocating for social causes such as women's empowerment, mental health, and environmental sustainability.

Ms Adetshina's victory comes after a challenging experience in the Miss South Africa pageant, where she faced backlash due to her Nigerian heritage. However, her resilience and determination have earned her the top spot in one of Nigeria's most prestigious beauty pageants.

Historic Victory

Following her win, Silverbird Group President Guy Murray-Bruce said the dark-skinned beauty will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico. In addition to the crown, she will receive a cash prize of N10 million.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ms Adetshina expressed her gratitude: "I feel so amazing. I want to start by saying thank you to each of you for your love and support. This crown is not just for beauty; it's a call for action, and that's unity."

Ms Adetshina, who has always been vocal about using her platform to promote inclusion, had earlier stated, "As a woman who has faced adversity, I want to use my voice and the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance and educate people on the power of diversity to build a strong community that benefits everyone."

Crowning the Queen

The outgoing Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ugochi Ukachukwu, and Miss Supranational Nigeria, Sectra Sede, graced the stage to hand over their crowns.

Public voting played a significant role, with the top three contestants with the highest votes securing spots in the Top 10, increasing their chances of winning the title.

The contestants underwent intensive training at the Festival Hotel in Festac, Lagos, in preparation for the final event, which will undoubtedly be remembered as a landmark in Nigerian pageantry.

The top 10 finalists announced by the chief judge included Miss Kwara, Miss Taraba, Miss Edo, Miss Ekiti, Miss Anambra, Miss Ogun, Miss Plateau, Miss Rivers, Miss Ondo, and Miss Lagos.

The competition was intense, with Miss Taraba (Chidimma Adetshina), Miss Rivers, Miss Ondo, Miss Edo, and Miss Anambra emerging as the top five contestants. The judges who selected the winners included Wale Ojo, Arinola Giwa, Dozie Mbonu, and Elizabeth Kingswally.

Miss Ondo, Peace Ayegbidun, was crowned Miss Lush 2024 and recognised as the most outstanding contestant.

The first runner-up, Paula Ezendu, representing Anambra State, was also awarded the title of Miss Supranational Nigeria, and she will represent Nigeria in Poland.

Highlights

The event began with a stunning display of cultural diversity. Contestants, dressed in uniform pink outfits, showcased their heritage during the individual cultural display and opening dance performance.

As the night progressed, the delegates showcased their elegance during the swimsuit walk and evening gown display.

A musical performance by Qing Madi added to the evening's entertainment.

Notable Guests

The event also saw the presence of the Minister of Art and Culture, Hannatu Musawa, who praised the contestants.

She said: "You all make me so proud to be a Nigerian woman, and I look forward to celebrating victory with all of you. This event celebrates the beauty of Africa and every Black woman."

Ben Murray-Bruce, CEO of Silverbird, highlighted the event's significance: "This is a celebration of Silverbird's 44-year-old existence."

The competition was among the most anticipated and highly contested in recent years, with strong contenders like Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas, Miss Edo, Edeifo Aikhuele, and Miss Kwara, Ufa Dania, who garnered substantial fan support. The historic visibility and intense rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa made this year's Miss Universe Nigeria pageant memorable.

Chidimma Adetshina's journey

Ms Adetshina's path to the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant was marked by controversy and triumph. Born and raised in South Africa to Nigerian parents, she faced criticism while participating in the Miss South Africa 2024 competition. This led to her withdrawal due to the backlash against her Nigerian heritage.

Following this, she received an invitation from the Miss Universe Nigeria organisers to represent Taraba State in their 2024 pageant. Embracing the opportunity, she expressed her excitement, seeing it as a chance to showcase her dual heritage on a prominent platform.

Despite the controversy in South Africa, Chidimma has received overwhelming support from Nigerians and South Africans. Many in South Africa, who initially criticised her, have rallied behind her, proud of her representation of both cultures on the Miss Universe Nigeria stage.