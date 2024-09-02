Nigeria: Rema Donates N105m to Church That Stood By His Mother When His Father Died

Nigerian rapper and singer, Divine Ibukor, popularly known as Rema, has donated N105m to a Christ Embassy church in Benin, Edo State.

Rema's gesture was captured in a trending video.

According to him, the act was to repay the kindness of the church towards him and his family in their trying times.

The artiste expressed gratitude to the church for its guidance and support, especially for coming through for his family after the death of his father.

"I'm not here to give myself any accolades or glory. I'm here to give God the glory. I feel like it is important to give back because the church has embraced, and prayed for me, and has kept me very consistent with my spirit.

"Firstly, I want to give a pledge of N40m to the infrastructure of the church. I want to pledge N20m to Rhapsody of Realities, and being the fact that I came from the teen's church, I also want to pledge N25m to the infrastructure of the teen's church.

"I'm pledging N20 million to widows in church today," he said.

On how the church supported his family during a difficult time after his father's demise, he said: "When I was eight year old, when I lost my dad, we felt very lost and abandoned. All that we had was taken from us and we felt very alone.

"I remember at the time Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, they opened a shop for my mum and that was how she managed to take care of us," he said.

DailyTrust reports that Rema gained initial recognition with the release of his 2019 song "Dumebi".

That same year, he signed with D'Prince's record label, Jonzing World.

He received wider recognition for his 2022 single "Calm Down".