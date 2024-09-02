Nigeria: Jubilations in Sokoto, As Govt Directs Relocation of Minister, Defence Chiefs to Curb Insecurity

The Federal Government directives on the relocation of State Minister for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle and other top military chiefs to Sokoto axis over security challenges has witnessed jubilations among residents of the state.

In a separate interviews conducted by our correspondent on Sunday in Sokoto a cross-section of people who spoke with Vanguard on the long awaited directives by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu , appreciated FG over the move which had indicated a commitment and readiness to bring an end to killings and kidnapping in the northwest.

Malam Garba Tureta a trader in Sokoto said the recent directive have manifested FG's intention to rid the North West of terrorism.

Mailambu further said such directive was expected during the last regime stressing that deployment of necessary military assets and manpower would ensure that these criminal elements were flushed out and peace is restored to our communities.

He urged the personnel to live up to the expectations as well as urged residents especially those living in the affected settlements to cooperate with personnel and support the movement.

Dr Habibu Ahmed Mada an academician with Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto described the order given by Minister Matawalle as a relief and great service to humanity during this insecurity escalation situation in some states of North west.

"The man is a good strategist who understand the trends, aware with their tactics, especially in my state. He was very much successful in fight against insurgents during his tenure in our state and region many times before becoming a Minister. So he need an independent authority to crushed them" said Mada.

Mr Shehu Haruna, another resident commended the FG efforts and advised Minister Bello Matawalle being indigene of the North West states, to intensify supervision operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his Bandits gang were flushed out.

Haruna added that there was the urgent need to move against the terrorists to enable people to return to their farms and move freely.

He stressed that The Federal Government directive have shown deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West states.

Another resident, Mr Shedrak Chukwuma a spare parts dealer in Sahara area, expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in the northwest and its environs.

Chukwuma explained that the present strategic move have indicated unwavering commitment of government to restoring peace and security in the region.

Even some opposition parties are in agreement with this new directives. In their reactions on Sunday, Coalition for opposition parties in Katsina has expressed their support and prayers to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly, Minister of state for defense, Bello Matawalle over their foresight of sending the hireachy of military include army and air force to stationed in the heartbeat of this area of insecurity for effective coordination and operations against insecurity challenges bedeviling our people in the north.

It was reported in a statement issued by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, the Minister of State, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and other top Military brass are moving to Sokoto directed by the president.

Ogubike said the directive was aimed at ridding the North-West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

"These criminal bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military Armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water logged area.

"And late in the night the officers were asked to withdraw to avoid being ambushed by bandits, later in the night the bandits went to the water logged area, recording video of the Armoured vehicle that was stuck and celebrating it.

"This incident happened in kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara.

"This is not acceptable as President Bola Tinubu has been giving great support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, " Ogubike said.