Nigeria: Japa Syndrome - Improve Working Conditions for Doctors, Abayomi Tells Govt

2 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Laolu Elijah

THE Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, has said the only antidote to check 'Japa' syndrome in the medical profession is to make it more attractive and inspiring.

He said this during the 48th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meetings, tagged 'Ibadan 2024' organised by the Nigerian Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion in Nigeria held in Ibadan.

In his keynote address entitled 'Haematology practice in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects' Abayomi said, "People abroad want to come back home. Some of them have called me. What we have to do is to make the environment conducive for them. For many reasons, some of us (doctors) have travelled out of the country. You start to wonder: what am I still doing in this country? You want to buy fuel, some petrol attendants fill your tank with water and you get to Lagos your driver took the wrong way and LASTMA officials jump in front of your car and escort you to a random place. You are wondering whether you are being kidnapped. The next thing you do is to go to the airport, get a ticket and get out of the country."

Making a case for improved working conditions, he said at the moment, there are about 3.9 doctors to 10,000 people in Nigeria adding that on average, there is only one pathologist to 500,000-1 million people.

He advised both the government and the medical practitioners to create more opportunities for specialist training and engage in the mass production of medical professionals.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, who was represented by Professor Sola Olawoye, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, said: "We acknowledge the critical role that haematology plays in the health-care system of our nation. Haematologists and blood transfusion specialists are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to diagnose, treat, and manage blood disorders, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

