Nigeria: Birth, NIN Registration Will Foster Economic Development - Govt

The federal government has said that birth registration and the National Identification Number (NIN) will foster economic development.

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Coker-Odusote said this is why the National Identity Management Commission and the National Population Commission (NPC) are collaborating on digital birth registration in the country.

She commended NPC for accelerating and digitizing birth registration and promised that NIMC would continue to be a veritable partner in spearheading the country's social and educational re-engineering.

She said, "Birth registration is not only important for the individual; it is also crucial for the development of the nation. Digital birth and NIN registrations will scale up access to government education, healthcare and other social benefits not only to the child, but to all Nigerians"

She maintained that birth registration was a fundamental right and a key component of the nation's developmental plans.

She solicited the support of civil society and international partners for the success of the initiative and added that NIMC would continue to provide seamless NIN registration for Nigerians, most especially children below the age of 16 years.