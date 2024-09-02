Nigeria Has 1,091 Tourist Sites, Supports 1.9m Jobs - Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade John, has said that the tourism sector has the potential to provide huge revenues to the country and provide a viable alternative to the country's dependence on the oil sector if properly harnessed.

The minister made the disclosure at a webinar hosted by the Tourism and Hospitality Industries Thematic Group (THITG) of the Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Creatives, Culture and Sports Industries Policy Commission (THECCSPC) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) ahead of the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30).

At the webinar which had the theme: "Domestic Tourism: A Powerful Tool for Rural Revitalisation and Economic Growth in Nigeria", the minister said, "By shifting attention to domestic tourism, significant opportunities can arise for rural communities. In 2022, the tourism sector contributed N17.3bn to Nigeria's GDP, compared to 7.5 per cent of GDP in France."

She said Nigeria boasted 1,091 tourist sites across 356 states and the FCT, many of which were undergoing revitalisation, noting that the notable sites included Obudu, Ogbunike, Osun-Osogbo Grove, Kajuru Castle and Yankari Game Reserve, which were improving in terms of historic architecture, wildlife conservation and ecotourism efforts.

She further said, "There is also a need for investment in domestic tourism to revitalise communities, provide an avenue for huge revenue, spur entrepreneurship and generate revenue as the sector currently supports 1.9 million jobs.

In his welcome address, Mr Udeme Ufot, Co-Chair of THECCSPC, said that the sector had the potential to generate significant income through new revenue streams and create job opportunities across various sectors and contribute to economic diversification.

Similarly, Mr Folorunsho Coker, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), called for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), community involvement and sustainable funding models for promoting domestic tourism, noting that domestic tourism was six times the size of international tourism and was essential for addressing employment issues.