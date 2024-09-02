Nigeria: Attack On Council Headquarters, Enugu's 2,640 Ghost Pensioners, Other Top Stories From South-East

This is a review of top events which occurred in Nigeria's south-east within the past week

Enugu govt uncovers 2,640 ghost names, deceased pensioners on payroll

The week began last Sunday when the Enugu State Government made a startling revelation that it uncovered 2,640 ghost names and deceased pensioners on its payroll.

The Pension Verification Authority made the discovery during a recent verification exercise of pensioners in the state, according to the Enugu State Government.

The government said it had commenced payment of pensions, saying over 7,000 local government pensioners have received their pensions for August.

NELFUND and South-east exclusion controversy

Last Tuesday, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) responded to a claim that South-east were excluded in the recent loan disbursements to tertiary institutions in the country.

A group, the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development, made the claim.

NELFUND is the body created by the Higher Education Act 2023 to grant loans to indigent or low-income Nigerians to facilitate the payment of their tuition fees in Nigerian institutions.

The body clarified that the South-east was not excluded and explained that tertiary institutions in the region were not included in the recent loan disbursements because their management did not respond to the NELFUND's verification request forwarded to them.

This development prompted the South-east caucus of the National Assembly last Sunday to urge tertiary institutions in the region to comply with the NELFUND's verification request.

Anambra govt's sealing of Peter Obi campaign office, factional APGA complex

We reported that the Anambra State Government sealed the state office of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APGA) in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Edozie Njoku leads the APGA faction.

Sly Ezeokenwa is the national chairperson of another APGA faction backed by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

The building in Udoka Housing Estate also houses the campaign office of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate.

The development has been linked to a leadership crisis in APGA, which has split the party into two factions--one led by Mr Ezeokenwa and the other by Mr Njoku.

Court orders Gov Uzodinma to stop demolition of Imo market

On Thursday, a State High Court in Owerri, Imo State, ordered the Imo State Government to stop the demolition of structures at the Central Market Layout, Owerri.

In its order of interim injunction, the court barred the defendants from taking "any further steps in forceful demolition of the structures erected on the piece of land known as the Central Market Layout Owerri, Imo State".

It ordered the government and its agents not to forcefully eject the plaintiffs from the structures they (plaintiffs) erected on the land.

Again, gunmen attack council secretariat in Nigeria's south-east

On Friday, gunmen attacked the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. About 20 armed persons invaded the secretariat, which is in the Atani Community.

The development occurred about two months after gunmen attacked the same secretariat.

In the latest attack, several buildings and at least three vehicles were razed by the attackers.

Police said no life was lost in the attack.