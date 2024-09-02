Nigeria: Paralympics 2024 - Eniola Bolaji Wins First Medal for Nigeria in Paris

2 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Bolaji, on Monday morning, defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9)

Eniola Mariam Bolaji has become the first African athlete to win a medal in Para-Badminton, winning a Bronze medal for Nigeria in the women's Singles SL3.

Bolaji Monday morning defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9), to win Nigeria's 1st Paralympics medal in Paris.

Bolaji, who had her eyes on gold, lost 2-0(16-21, 17-21) to China's Zuxian Xiao in the semi-final on Sunday, but she ensured she made up with the bronze on Monday.

Many will be happy to see that the medal drought for Nigeria has finally ended after barren outings at the Olympic Games and the recently concluded World U-20 Athletics Championship

More details later....

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.