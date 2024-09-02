Nigeria: Amnesty Reacts As Mass Trial of #EndBadGovernance Protesters Begins in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna Today

Amnesty International Nigeria, has condemned the mass trial of #EndBadGovernance protesters.

The trial will begin in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna today.

Recall that a good number of protesters were arrested by security agents during the hunger/ hardship protests in August, 2024.

Condemning their mass trial in a statement on its X platform on Monday, AI said: "Amnesty International condemns the sham trial of the protesters even before it began, and calls for an end to these endless bizarre attempts to deprive people of the right to peaceful protest. The unfair trial is only a disguised exercise solely aimed at punishing dissenters.

"Some of the charges to be filed against the protesters, ranging from treason, which carries the death penalty and allegations of 'plans to destabilize Nigeria,' show how far the Nigerian authorities can go in manipulating the criminal justice system to silence critical voices.

"The Nigerian government has been wrongfully placing priority on punishing protesters, without saying even a word on the urgent need to impartially investigate the killing of dozens of protesters across Kano, Katsina, Suleja/Tafa, Jigawa and Maiduguri.

These attempts by President Bola Tinubu's government to charge those who protested widespread poverty and rampant corruption with treason is beyond absurd and baseless".