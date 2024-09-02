Nigeria: DHQ Debunks Killing of 150 Kidnap Persons By Terrorists in Sokoto

The Defence headquarters has said that the two MRAPS (Mines Resistant Armored Personnel Carriers) displayed by terrorists in a video in Zamfara state, were demobilized by troops after they got stuck in the swamp during a fighting operation to ensure the terrorists don't make use of them.

This is just as DHQ debunked a viral video purportedly showing the mass killing of 150 persons recently kidnapped in Sokoto State over alleged inability to pay ransom for their freedom.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations who made this known, said the resort to using viral videos by the terrorists to peddle disinformation, propaganda and fake news was aimed at causing fear among citizens adding that they will fail

He said, "On 29 Aug 24, at about 1700hrs, troops of OP Hadarin Daji deployed at FOB Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, embarked on fighting patrol to dislodge terror gathering at Kwashabawa Village.

"Troops engaged the terrorist enroute the location. During the fight, while attempting to outflank the terrorist. 2 Quantity of troops MRAPs got bogged down due to the swampy terrain occassioned by the rainy season.

"While, troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorist massed up knowing the challenge troops had encountered with the MRAPs.

"Subsequently, troops dismounted and demobilzed the MRAPs, when efforts to backload them were futile.

"The sad demobilization of the MRAPs by troops was to prevent it from being useful to the terrorist after abandonment.

"These situations further illustrate the effect of weather in changing conditions for ground operations.

"In a related development, the attention of DHQ has been drawn to a trending video propagated from the terrorist camp.

"The video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave. It must be noted that, the incident never took place in Nigeria.

"Rather, it sadly took place in a nearby African country faced with terrorism.

"The terrorists in an act of desperation, tried to manipulate the situation to mislead gullible members of the public.

"The armed forces unequivocally states that, at no time twere 150 persons abducted in Gobir (Sokoto State).

"The rumoured abduction was deliberately planted by the terrorist to undermine troops winning efforts and cover up terrorist weakness.

"On the whole, the public is urged to be circumspect of the antics of the terrorist to propagate misinformation, disinformation and fake news as part of their war propaganda effort.

"These situations are not uncommon in war. The dynamic and ever changing environment of war creates some of these experiences.

"Nevertheless, troops retain operational flexibility to make adjustments in achieving the strategic objective of winning the war."