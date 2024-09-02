Liberia: Koijee Accuses Stanton Witherspoon of Politicizing Charloe Musu Murder Case

Monrovia — Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Secretary General of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has accused Stanton Witherspoon, former Chief Executive Officer of the Spoon Network, of politicizing the high-profile murder case of Charloe Musu. Koijee asserted that Witherspoon used the case to manipulate public opinion during the CDC-led government of former President George Manneh Weah.

Koijee's remarks came in response to the recent acquittal of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and others involved in the case, a verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Despite the court's ruling, which cited insufficient evidence to convict Scott and her co-defendants, Koijee criticized Witherspoon for allegedly blending politics with a legal matter involving the tragic death of Miss Musu.

In the widely publicized case, Miss Musu's murder had initially resulted in a guilty verdict by jurors at Criminal Court 'C,' leading to the imprisonment of Cllr. Scott and her three relatives at the Monrovia Central Prison. However, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene-Yuoh, in the final opinion of the high court, pointed out that the prosecution failed to present circumstantial evidence linking the defendants to the crime.

Reacting to the court's decision, Koijee stated that the CDC, as a "custodian of peace," respects the rule of law and is not in a position to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling. Nevertheless, he accused Witherspoon of using his media platform to spread falsehoods, disinformation, and misinformation, further alleging that Witherspoon falsely implicated him as the mastermind behind the murder of Miss Musu.

Koijee reiterated his innocence in the case, warning that Witherspoon and his family would face divine retribution for their actions. He also expressed confidence that justice will ultimately be served for the late Musu and that the true perpetrator will be brought to light.

In a swift response on his official Facebook page, Stanton Witherspoon questioned Koijee's moral integrity and his suitability to serve as the Secretary General of the CDC.