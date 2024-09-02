Congo-Kinshasa: NPHIL Director-General, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan Among African Public Health Scientists Meeting in Kinshasa

2 September 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Liberian Investigator

Kinshasa — Liberia's Director-General of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan, is in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo at an emergency conference of scientists and public health experts from Africa to discuss the current trend of the outbreak of Mpox (Monkeypox) in Africa.

At the Kinshasa Conference this week, African scientists are discussing with focus on the epidemiology of the Mpox outbreak in Africa and the need to tie the outbreak to biomolecular research and development.

In a panel discussion, Dr. Nyan told the conference that "as a start, we in Liberia are placing emphasis on prevention through robust screening for Mpox at points of entries, diagnostics, and sequencing of positive detection, a lead into biomolecular research of clades [types] of Monkeypox virus that may possibly be entering or circulating in our country."

Mpox is an infectious disease that is caused by the Monkeypox virus and is spread by multiple means, including personal contact, (homo)sexual intercourse, and respiratory droplets.

About three weeks ago, Mpox outbreak was declared by the Africa CDC and the WHO as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Since then, countries around Africa have been on the Alert mode.

In Liberia, the NPHIL has since begun strengthening its preparedness, monitoring, and surveillance systems, as well as activating its response system around the country.

"We have activated our Outbreak Preparedness and Response structures very early on as Liberia is not hard hit yet," said the NPHIL Director-General, Dr. Nyan, during the panel discussion at the Kinshasa Conference.

The Kinshasa Conference on Mpox is organized by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) in collaboration with the US National Institute of Health (NIH) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.