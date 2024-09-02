Liberia: U.S. Envoy Backs War Crimes Court in Liberia, Calls for Accountability and Justice

Monrovia — United States Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, has committed the United States Government's full support to the Liberian government's efforts to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) in Liberia. He emphasized that while maintaining peace is crucial, key players in the brutal civil war must be held accountable for their actions.

The U.S. Ambassador made this statement during a brief three-minute speech at the 21st Anniversary of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) held over the weekend at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. The program, themed "Reconciling and Uniting for Sustainable Peace in Liberia," highlighted the importance of justice in achieving lasting peace.

Ambassador Toner acknowledged the significant contributions of all Liberians who have worked to protect the future of the country and ensure peace and stability. However, he stressed that there will always be disenchantment among war victims if those who committed heinous crimes against the state and its people are not brought to justice.

"Political stability demands holding people accountable, and that's what they're trying to do with the War and Economic Crimes Court. We support that; the United States supports that," the Ambassador emphasized.

He noted that Liberia cannot rest on its laurels and emphasized that political stability requires vigilance and responsible actions and rhetoric from political leaders, parties, civil society, and the media.

Coincidentally, according to our reporter who covered the event, Ambassador Toner pledged his government's support for the establishment of the WECC in Liberia in the presence of two noticeable figures from the 14-year civil crisis: former warlord George E. S. Boley, leader of the Liberian Peace Council (LPC), and Thomas Yaya Nimely, leader of the Movement for Democracy in Liberia (MODEL).

Boley, a former representative for Grand Gedeh County's Electoral District #2, is said to have been involved in human rights abuses during the Liberian civil war in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nimely currently serves in the 55th Legislature as Senator for Grand Gedeh County. Historical records indicate that he founded his rebel group--MODEL--in opposition to former Liberian President Charles Taylor, who is now imprisoned in The Hague.

The ex-MODEL rebel leader has consistently opposed the Unity Party's decision to establish the special court. He once stated at a news conference, "You campaigned to better the lives of ordinary citizens, improve healthcare delivery, and quality education, not to prioritize the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court."

However, the United States envoy remained firm in his stance that the Liberian government must take a legal stand against impunity.

Ambassador Toner further urged the government and its people not to overlook this crucial step, which aims to serve justice for war victims and hold those responsible for the country's dark past accountable. "Liberia's future depends on it," he stated.

He also congratulated all Liberians on the anniversary of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement, recalling that Liberia endured two devastating civil wars before the signing of the Accra Agreement.

The diplomat acknowledged the enormous courage, commitment, and sacrifice of many Liberians, including women, youth, civil society, and religious groups, who played key roles in ending the brutal civil wars and making lasting peace possible.

According to him, many of those who were on the front lines of this pursuit were present at the event, including members of the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace movement.

"They represent the thousands of women from across the country whose peaceful demonstrations were instrumental in ending the war and bringing about the peace we all enjoy today. I salute their courage, commitment, and love of country," the Ambassador added.

He also commended all Liberians who, during those dark days, envisioned a better future for their country and never gave up until peace and stability were restored. "You should be proud of what you achieved then and in the subsequent years, including post-conflict elections that normalized the political process in Liberia and resulted in free, fair elections and peaceful transfers of power, a cornerstone of any democracy."