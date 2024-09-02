Nigeria: Colombia 2024 - Late Goal Seals Win for Nigeria's Falconets Against Korea Republic

The Falconets will face a tougher test in their next match against three-time champions Germany on Wednesday evening

Nigeria's U20 women's team, the Falconets, kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign in style, defeating Korea Republic 1-0 in a tightly contested match at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota, Colombia.

A late goal by Flourish Sabastine sealed the win for the Falconets, putting them in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16.

The match was a rematch of the two teams' encounter at the previous World Cup in Costa Rica, where Nigeria also emerged victorious.

Despite a slow start, the Falconets created more scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half.

Mary Lucky Mkpa was a force to be reckoned with, but her efforts were thwarted by the Korean defence.

The Asians had their chances too, with Shukurat Oladipo making a crucial intervention to deny them an early lead.

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Shukurat Bakare, had a nervy moment in the 28th minute, but the Korean team failed to capitalise on the mistake.

The Falconets' defence was tested again just before halftime, but Myeyung's free-kick rocked the crossbar, saving Nigeria's blushes.

In the second half, Sabastine and Amina Bello saw their shots blocked, while substitute Chiamaka Okwuchukwu came close to scoring.

However, it was Sabastine who ultimately made the difference, slicing the ball from the right wing to score the game's only goal.

The Falconets will face a tougher test in their next match against three-time champions Germany on Wednesday evening at the same venue.