Cote d'Ivoire: Liberia, Ivory Coast Join Forces to Combat Marine Piracy

Liberia and Ivory Coast have initiated a promising collaboration to combat maritime piracy, marking a significant step towards enhancing maritime security in the region.

Molly Passawe, Director of the Freeport of Monrovia, emphasized the importance of the partnership in combating piracy in Liberian waters.

The joint operation, Passawe noted, marks the beginning of what promises to be a robust annual initiative.

"It is a very good initiative for our counterparts from the Ivory Coast to collaborate with our Liberian Coast Guard. This partnership is crucial in cracking down on pirates, especially in our waters," he said.

He expressed optimism about the future of this collaboration, noting, "This is just the beginning, and I hope this effort continues to grow stronger in both our countries."

He commended the joint operation between the Liberian Coast Guard and their Ivory Coast counterparts,

The operation, led by Ivory Coast's coast guard vessel, the Contre-Amiral Fadika, was conducted under the guidance of Commander Siriki Fofana, who highlighted the positive impact of this collaboration on securing the maritime borders of both nations.

"It is a pleasure for us to work with our brothers from the Liberian Coast Guard. The challenge in the water is significant, and to maintain our maritime security, we must work together to intercept and identify criminal activities," Fofana said. "The EU fishing issue, along with drug and human trafficking, are major concerns for us. Through this partnership, we hope to share vital information and conduct joint training exercises to effectively combat these illegal activities."

The mission focused on addressing issues such as illegal fishing, narcotic trafficking, and human trafficking, aiming to combat criminal activities that pose threats to maritime security in the region.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation and emphasized the mutual benefit of sharing information and conducting joint training exercises to combat illegal activities effectively.

"It has been a good experience working with the Liberian Coast Guard, and we look forward to future opportunities to secure our waterways together," Fofana added.

The successful conclusion of the mission has set the stage for ongoing collaboration between Liberia and Ivory Coast, with future joint efforts expected to enhance the security and stability of the region's maritime environment.