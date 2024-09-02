Nigeria: Afcon Qualifier - NFF Chooses Ilechukwu, Ogunmodede to Assist Eguavoen

The two assistants are highly qualified coaches with experience managing top clubs in the NPFL

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)has finalised the Super Eagles coaching staff before the upcoming international break, which begins this weekend.

According to a letter received by PREMIUM TIMES and circulated online, NFF has mandated two managers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Daniel Ogunmodede from Remo Stars and Fidelis Ilechukwu from Enugu Rangers, to assist interim coach Austin Eguavoen as the Super Eagles prepare for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

The Super Eagles' coaching situation has been a hot topic since Finidi George abruptly left the position in May.

According to the NFF, attempts to secure German tactician Bruno Labbadia fell through because of complications related to German tax laws.

With time running out, Austin Eguavoen, who heads the NFF's technical committee, has stepped in as interim coach until a permanent manager is appointed for the senior men's team.

"On behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation, we present our compliments and hereby request the release of Coach Daniel Ogunmodede to assist Super Eagles Head Coach Eguavoen in the upcoming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda, scheduled for Saturday, September 7, and Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Uyo, Nigeria, and Kigali, Rwanda, respectively."

How does the appointment address the Super Eagles' challenges?

Both assistants bring significant experience, having managed top NPFL clubs. Ogunmodede has led Remo Stars to three consecutive continental preliminaries, although his team fell short in the first round of those campaigns. He has managed 71 league games for Remo Stars, recording 31 wins, 14 draws, and 26 defeats.

Ilechukwu has managed more competitive games than Ogunmodede and notably won the league with Enugu Rangers last season, a significant achievement in his managerial career. In addition, he has experience as the assistant coach of the home-based Eagles.

With over ten years in the league, Ilechukwu will need to balance his role with managing Rangers, who will play in the second round of the CAF Champions League later this month.