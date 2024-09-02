Nigeria: Afcon Qualifiers - Super Eagles Camp Bubbles As Seven Players Arrive in Uyo

2 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The NFF has invited 23 players for the twin qualifiers, with the rest of the squad expected to arrive as soon as possible.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have commenced their assembly in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Seven players arrived at the team's camp on Monday morning, signalling the start of an intense preparation period.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, led the early arrivals, followed by Nottingham Forest duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, West Brom defender Semi Ajayi, Italy-based Ademola Lookman, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Orlando Pirates' Olisa Ndah.

Their prompt arrival demonstrates a solid commitment to the team's success and a willingness to put in the necessary hard work to achieve their goals.

After a disappointing start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, where they have yet to register a victory in four games, the Super Eagles are determined to make a strong impression in the AFCON qualifiers.

Austin Eguavoen, head of the NFF's technical committee, has taken the reins as interim coach for these two matches, with Daniel Ogunmodede from Remo Stars and Fidelis Ilechukwu from Enugu Rangers assisting him.

As the team prepares for their upcoming matches, the Super Eagles camp is poised to become a hub of intense training and preparation.

With their sights set on qualifying for next year's Nations Cup in Morocco, the team appears more determined than ever to succeed.

