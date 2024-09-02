Nigeria: Police Declare Briton Wanted Over Plot to 'Overthrow' Tinubu

The police high command, on Monday, declared Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government being led by President Bola Tinubu.

It said the Force has specifically launched a comprehensive investigation on how foreign mercenaries and those it described as subversive elements plotted to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Nigeria.

The spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this at Force Headquarters, Abuja said the British rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an 'Iva Valley Bookshop' and established 'STARS of Nations Schools' as a cover for his subversive activities.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner Commissioner of Police, told journalists that documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored progress of the August protest.

The senior police officer added that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

He said, "The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

"Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

"Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government."

The development comes after the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested some poles in Kano during the protest.

Polish authorities had said their citizens had nothing to do with the Nigerian protest where flags were waved and were in Kano for an exchange course at Bayero University, Kano.

However, they were released after weeks in detention.

The police had also invited Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over British National, who is a tenant at Labour House, Abuja.

Although, Ajaero honoured the invitation last week, the police reinvited him.