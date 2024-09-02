Nigeria Wins First Medal At 2024 Paralympic Games

Eniola Bolaji has become the first Nigerian para-athlete to win a medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 18-year-old beat Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna in two straight sets (21-9, 21-9) in Para Badminton to clinch Bronze on Monday morning.

Bolaji secured her spot in the last four by defeating India's Mandeep Kaur 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) in the women's singles SL3 quarter-finals.

However, she suffered defeat in the semi-final to a Zuxian (21-16, 21-17) before she bounced back to win bronze.

After booking a spot in the semifinal, Bolaji had vowed to win a medal in honour of her late coach, Bello Rafiu Oyebanji, who tragically passed away in a motor accident three years ago.

"This is amazing; it's something I've dreamed of. I was training for Tokyo 2020 in mixed doubles, but I lost my coach. So, it is an honour for me to be here," Bolaji said.

She said training with a club in Spain since November last year has been instrumental in her development,

"In Nigeria, I have to take a cab from my house to the stadium, but in Spain, I just have to walk two minutes to the stadium I play with professional players at the club, so that has helped me," she explained

Flora Ugwunwa will hope to add to Nigeria's medal haul at the Paris Paralympics when she competes in the final of the F54 women's shot put later in the day.

Isau Ogunkunle and Kayode Alabi are also scheduled for round of 16 of the men's table tennis.