Nigeria: Resident Doctors Suspend Warning Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its seven-day warning strike.

The association had embarked on the strike on Monday 26th August over the continued detention of its abducted member, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola-Olawale.

But after its extraordinary national executive council (ENEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday, 30th August 2024, the association announced that it had called off the strike.

NARD said it resolved to suspend the strike while closely monitoring developments and engaging stakeholders to secure the immediate release of its abducted member.

The communique was signed by the association's president Dr. Dele Abdullahi Olaitan, Secretary-General, Dr. Anaduaka Christopher Obinna, and the Public and Social Secretary, Dr. Egbe John Jonah.

"The National Executive Council (NEC) has agreed that work will resume at all centres nationwide by 8:00 am on Monday September 2 , 2024," the association said in the communique.

NARD said its NEC has also agreed to reconvene in three weeks to reappraise the situation.

The association also said it has observed the increased level of awareness media engagement has brought to the case of Dr Popoola-Olawale.

It appreciated the engagement and intervention by different government agencies, and their renewed commitment to bring back the kidnapped doctor.

Dr Popoola-Olawale was abducted on Wednesday 27th December, 2023 within the National Eye Centre Kaduna senior staff quarters.

She was picked along with her husband, Squadron leader Nurudeen Popoola and the husband's nephew {Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, a student of Airforce Technology Institute (AFIT) who stays with them}.

After several efforts and negotiations, the husband was released on 7th March, 2024.

Dr Popoola and Folarin are still in the custody of the kidnappers.