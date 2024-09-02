Lesotho: Govt Decentralises Justice System

...as EU donates furniture valued at M6.4 million to govt

Staff Reporter

THE government is currently decentralising service delivery within the justice system to various regions across the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice will soon begin offering Legal Aid services in six districts: Mokhotlong, Butha Buthe, Mafeteng, Mohale's Hoek, Qacha's Nek, and Thaba Tseka.

This initiative marks a significant improvement for underprivileged Basotho who have, for the past 45 years, had to travel to Maseru to access state-sponsored legal services. Legal Aid offices have been hitherto concentrated in the capital city only.

Law and Justice Minister, Richard Ramoeletsi, says apart from Legal Aid, the Directorate on Economic Offences (DCEO) and the Office of the Ombudsman will also open offices in the aforementioned districts.

This he said while receiving an office furniture donation, valued at M6.4 million, from the European Union (EU) in Maseru this week.

The furniture was procured under the Support for the Reform and Strengthening of Governance Programme in Lesotho funded by the EU, with an overall objective to foster the rule of law, good governance, human rights and gender equality.

Mr Ramoeletsi said the furniture would go a long way in assisting the government realise its goal of taking justice to the people.

The EU support, according to Mr Ramoeletsi, came at an opportune time when Lesotho is in the process of national reforms and coincidentally celebrating 200 years of nationhood.

"It is quite noticeable that Lesotho is faced with several challenges relating to access to justice and governance. The justice and governance services are highly centralised, making it difficult for Basotho, especially those who are more vulnerable, to access these services," Mr Ramoeletsi said.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that, after more than 45 years, the government of Lesotho is taking the justice services to the people. This it is accomplishing through establishing new offices for the Legal Aid department to the following districts: Mokhotlong, Botha Buthe, Mafeteng, Mohale's Hoek, Qacha's Nek and Thaba Tseka. It is my firm believe that the indigent for whom the office has been specifically established, will now have access to justice like the remainder of the citizenry. To that effect we are highly indebted to the EU for the generous gesture of support. Our vision will be realised if we keep walking together.

"I am also excited to bring to your attention the fact that the Office of the Ombudsman and the DCEO will also be established in the same districts. Therefore, furnishing their new offices will be motivation enough to see the justice wheel turning more rapidly.

He added: "The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Probation Unit, which are already available in the ten districts, will also receive this office furniture to strengthen their operations. Moreover, other institutions such as the Senate and Lesotho Correctional Service will also benefit from this endeavour.

"To supplement this generous support, the government of Lesotho is also embarking on several strides to bring the services to the Basotho people. To the beneficiary institutions, I appeal to you to put the furniture to good use and may it be a source of more efficient delivery of services to Basotho. May I wrap by heartily thanking the EU once again for the generous gesture which demonstrates its desire to see our Kingdom prosper in the justice and law realm."

For her part, the EU Program Assistant - Governance, Mathe Tau, said it was their belief that the donation would bolster the government's efforts of improving service delivery across its ministries and addressing the issue of decentralisation. She highlighted that one of the EU's commitments was to support Lesotho in its journey towards a sustainable and just future.