Monrovia — Richard Tolbert, a former chairman of Liberia’s National Investment Commission has died. “ He went to sleep and never woke up”, a family member told FrontPageAfrica Monday.

Richard was a nephew to Liberia’s 18th President, William R. Tolbert, who was assassinated in the 1980 coup d’état by the People’s Redemption Council led by Samuel Doe, marking the end of 133 years of Americo-Liberian rule in Liberia.

The late Richard Tolbert earned a bachelor’s degree (cum laude) in economics from Harvard in 1968 and a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Columbia University in 1975, specializing in corporate and international law.