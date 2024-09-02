Nigeria Wins Africa's First Paralympic Medal in Badminton

Nigerian teenager Mariam Eniola Bolaji on Monday became the first player from Africa to win a medal in badminton at the Paralympic or Olympic Games.

The 18-year-old beat Oksana Kozyna from Ukraine 21-9, 21-9 to claim the para badminton bronze medal in the women's SL3 category for players with moderate limitation of movement on one side of the body or in both legs, or missing limbs.

"I feel good," she told RFI. "I'm happy because at least I'm going home with a medal. I'm really pleased."

On Sunday, following her defeat to Zuxian Xiao in the semi-final, Bolaji held up a picture of her former coach Bello Rafiu Oyebanji, who died in a car crash in 2021 as she was preparing to play at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I am dedicating the medal to him," she said. "He will be proud of me because I'm going home with a medal."

Learning from loss

Bolaji was one of the favourites to take the crown in her category, but admitted she had succumbed to the pressure during her semi-final.

"I learned a lot from the loss," she said. "I was thinking about how to play my match today so that it would be easier for me.

"I was less emotional and I was calmer and much clearer about what I wanted to do."

Xiao claimed gold with a 22-14, 22-20 victory over the top seed Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles in the SL3/SU5 category, the French pair Lukas Mazur and Justine Noel beat the Indonesian duo Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Seansupa 21-14, 21-16 to take the bronze medal.

On Monday afternoon, 25-year-old Mazur will return to the courts to defend his SL4 title against the top seed Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj from India.

It will be a rematch of their Paralympic showdown three years ago at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo.