Liberia: Gloria Scott Speaks Out Against Injustice

2 September 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

Few days after walking out of jail in light of her acquittal by the Supreme Court of Liberia of murder charges, former Chief Justice, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott has expressed concerns about the volleying wave of injustice in the society, and called on Liberian women to rise to the moment by speaking out and defending their rights.

Speaking at a Networking Dinner with elected and appointed women leaders at the weekend, the former Chief Justice and former Senator of Maryland County said injustices are on the increase in the country, and urged women to ensure working against such menace.

Cllr Scott recalled her ordeal of being detained for months for a crime she did not commit, and inspired women not to sit supinely and allow others to be lied on and put in jail, while the language of justice is being forgotten.

Based on her experience while behind bars, the former Chief Justice called for attention to be paid to hardcore criminals who are still young and languishing in jail.

Cllr Scott said there is strong need for rehabilitation program for hardcore criminals, pledging to work and ensure Justice for them.

The seasoned lawyer also used the time to admonish lawyers of their roles in society, saying "our job is to fight or protect the Constitution of this country, for the rights that are enshrined in the Constitution and for the most common person to feel the power of the Constitution."

"There is a lot of evil and I am a witness to evil; women won't sit in their bubble and let the country slip, they must work and bring the country back to where it ought to be a better place where liberty and justice are ensured," she added.

