Mali: Central Emergency Response Fund (Cerf) Grants Mali $11 Million As Part of the Underfunded Emergencies Window

2 September 2024
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

(Bamako, August 31, 2024). The Central Emergency Response Fund has granted US$11 million to Mali as part of the underfunded emergencies window.

This allocation will enable the humanitarian community to prioritize its response to emergencies in the northern and central regions. These regions are affected by a food and nutrition crisis affecting 1.3 million people and a continuing influx of refugees from the central Sahel. This funding sends a strong signal to the international community about the lack of resources to meet the growing and complex needs of armed conflict and climate crisis-affected populations in Mali and Central Sahel. "This fund is timely for humanitarian actors in Mali, who even today are forced to make difficult choices due to limited resources, sometimes reducing the amount of assistance to the most vulnerable and remote populations," stated M. Maleye Diop, Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

As of August 2024, only 26% of the $701.6 million required under the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan has been mobilized. At the same time, the Government of Mali has declared a national disaster following floods that have claimed 30 lives and affected 47,374 people since the start of the rainy season. In addition, barely 600,000 of the 4.1 million people targeted by humanitarian aid in 2024 have been able to receive assistance, mainly due to a lack of funding.

Gaps in aid funding perpetuate the cycle of vulnerability and reduce people's chances of recovering. CERF funding aims to prevent Mali's humanitarian situation from deteriorating.

Without urgent and flexible funding, needs are likely to increase throughout the year, despite significant efforts by the government and humanitarian partners. "I urge donors to put Mali at the center of international priorities and support regular humanitarian funding," says M. Diop.

Note to Editors: Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2006, the Central Emergency Response Fund is a humanitarian funding mechanism managed by OCHA that enables a more rapid and effective response to the vital needs of populations affected by natural disasters, armed conflict, or underfunded crises.

For further information, please contact: Ibrahima Koné, OCHA Mali, Tel. +223 75995581, kone65@un.org OCHA press release are available at www.reliefweb.int/country/mli

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.