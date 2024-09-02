Algeria: Final Stretch Before Presidential Election - Algerian Community Abroad Mobilizes to Vote

Algiers — The electoral campaign for the upcoming September 7 presidential election is entering the home stretch and is set to wrap up on Tuesday, reports the national press on Monday, which focuses on the launch today of the voting process for the diaspora.

El Moudjahid pointed out that the electoral campaign "is entering the home stretch and will conclude tomorrow."

Headlining "It is time for the Algerian community abroad," the same newspaper noted that the vote window for Algerians abroad will run from September 2-7. They will have to choose between the three candidates in the running: The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front, Youcef Aouchiche, the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the candidate of the Movement of the Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelaali Hassani Cherif.

Under the title "Electoral celebration kicks off... and mobilization continues," El Massa highlighted the material and human resources mobilized to enable citizens to exercise their right to vote in optimal conditions.

Le Soir d'Algérie viewed the start of voting for the Algerian community abroad as "much more than a mere electoral act. It is part of the "New Algeria," a national project that puts the diaspora at the heart of the dynamic of change and development," the daily added.

El Chaab headlined on its front page "The word is given to the national community," underscoring the importance of the participation of the national community abroad.

For its part, El Khabar believed that the Algerian community established abroad holds a "key place" in the commitments of the candidates in the running for the September 7 presidential election, affirming that voter turnout is a challenge for the three contenders for El-Mouradia palace.

The daily newspaper El Ouma also published an article titled "Members of national community abroad begin voting today," providing an analysis of the electorate figures of the Algerian community abroad, while outlining the key facilities put in place for the latter.

L'Echo d'Algérie noted that "the candidates are playing their last cards," multiplying visits while focusing their speeches on citizens' concerns, in an effort to convince them and secure their trust.

"Just two days left to convince," wrote El Watan on its front page, noting that the three candidates and their supporters are intensifying their campaigns by multiplying rallies, proximity activities and interventions by their representatives across various media outlets and social media. "This is the home stretch," the daily said.

Alger16 recalled the importance of widespread citizen participation in tackling the country's socio-economic challenges, noting that the candidates emphasize the need for an election that mirrors the will of the people.

Under the title "The countdown has begun," Horizons stressed that issues of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency are at the heart of the candidates' programs, mirroring a growing emphasis on agricultural development.

La Voie d'Algérie, Echourouk and El Badil have each covered the speeches of the three candidates and their representatives, calling in particular for massive citizen participation in the vote.