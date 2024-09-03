Algeria: Presidential Candidate Aouchiche Pledges to Defend Algerian Nation's Constants, Identity

2 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Bejaia (Algeria) — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front for the presidential election of September 7, Youcef Aouchiche, committed Sunday in Bejaia to defend the constants and identity of the Algerian nation.

Hosting a campaign meeting at the Abdelmalek-Bouguermouh Regional Theatre of Bejaia, Aouchiche said he wanted to lay the foundations for a united country, "proud of his identity."

He pledged that if elected, he would "defend the Algerian nation's constants and identity, with its different elements: Arabness, Amazighity and Islam."

This "diversity" must be a "factor of unity" for the Algerian people, the candidate of the Socialist Forces Front said, pledging to "protect the official and national languages: Arabic and Tamazight."

Mentioning the main social reforms proposed in his election programme, Mr Aouchiche cited "the improvement of the purchasing power and the strengthening of national solidarity in favour of vulnerable groups."

To meet those goals, the candidate of the Socialist Forces Front called on the local population to "support his project" and "defeat boycott supporters by going to vote in large numbers on September 7."

