Nigeria: A Champion for Sustainable Development and Climate Action

Ebaide Quincee Omiunu works to create a lasting impact on her community and beyond

Ebaide Quincee Omiunu's name is becoming synonymous with sustainable development and climate advocacy in Nigeria. Her journey from a determined law student to an influential voice in environmental sustainability is marked by perseverance, vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to societal progress.

Ebaide Quincee Omiunu Ebaide's advocacy journey began during her post-university youth service year when she co-founded an organization to equip young people with leadership, public speaking, entrepreneurship, and personal development skills. However, the venture was short-lived due to a lack of financing.

In 2016, a friend spoke to her about the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the goals' potential to change lives. "The encounter sparked my interest," Ebaide says. "And I have been involved in it ever since."

Ebaide's commitment to the SDGs culminated in the establishment of her advocacy platform, the Ebadebheki Initiative, in 2020. This platform helps raise awareness, educates, and enlightens the public about sustainable development.

One of her significant achievements was the launch of the first-ever SDG radio programme in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. Dedicated to discussions on the SDGs, the programme focuses on innovation and resilience in achieving these goals and on climate actions that individuals and communities can embark on. She also regularly contributes articles to leading publications in Nigeria.

Also, she organized an SDGs Walk in the city in 2022 that attracted thousands, particularly the youth.

In addition, she was one of the drafters of Nigeria's first communication document on the SDGs, which received endorsement and support from the Presidency.

Inspired by her experiences at several Conference of Parties (COP) events, she established a climate teen hub to equip teenagers with the knowledge and resources needed to take actions that address the impact of climate change.

"In the Climate Teen Hub, we meet physically once a month to discuss how to implement projects like tree planting," she told Africa Renewal.

Her expertise in climate change, the circular economy, and sustainability has made her a highly sought-after speaker at national and international events.

Ebaide's upbringing was shaped by the values of hard work, education, and service to others. Her father, a quantity surveyor, and her mother, an educationist and farmer, provided a stable and nurturing environment for her and her three siblings.

At a young age, she was driven by a desire to make a difference. She pursued a degree in law at Ambrose Alli University in Edo State, Nigeria. Upon completing her studies, she enrolled in the Nigerian Law School and was admitted to the bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court in 2014.