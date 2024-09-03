Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Champions 'Wealth Through Health' Strategy for Ghana's Development At Indonesia-Africa Forum

At the Indonesia-Africa Forum held on September 2, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana delivered a powerful message on the importance of health as a cornerstone of economic development.

Speaking under the theme "Wealth through Health: Ghana's Progressive Journey to Development and Prosperity," President Akufo-Addo outlined how Ghana's focus on health reforms has been integral to the nation's broader strategy for sustainable growth.

President Akufo-Addo began by emphasizing that the wealth of a nation is fundamentally tied to the health of its people. "A healthy population is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity," he asserted. The President elaborated on how investing in health drives productivity, innovation, and economic stability, laying a strong foundation for sustainable development.

Highlighting Ghana's health journey since independence in 1957, President Akufo-Addo shared the country's achievements in expanding healthcare access and improving public health outcomes. A key milestone in this journey was the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2003, which currently covers over 56% of Ghana's population. This makes it one of Africa's most successful health insurance programs, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of socio-economic status, have access to quality healthcare.

President Akufo-Addo also spoke about the significant reductions in maternal and child mortality rates, achieved through targeted health policies and the decentralization of healthcare services. "We have reduced maternal mortality from 580 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 310 per 100,000 live births in 2023. Likewise, under-five mortality has dropped from 127 per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 41 per 1,000 live births in 2023," he noted. These improvements reflect Ghana's commitment to enhancing health outcomes, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Central to the President's address was the "Agenda 111" initiative, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. This ambitious project aims to construct 111 hospitals across Ghana, ensuring that every district is equipped with modern healthcare facilities. "Agenda 111 is about more than just infrastructure; it is about making healthcare more accessible and equitable for all Ghanaians," President Akufo-Addo explained. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to strengthening the nation's healthcare system as a driver of development.

The President further highlighted Ghana's efforts to attract private sector investments and international partnerships in healthcare. With a stable political environment and robust legal framework, Ghana is positioning itself as a favorable destination for health-related investments. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy into healthcare infrastructure, such as the solar energy initiative for hospitals, aligns with Ghana's commitment to sustainability and provides reliable electricity, particularly in rural areas.

However, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenges that remain, such as the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, the effects of climate change on health, and the need to build resilience against future pandemics. "We remain committed to overcoming these challenges through continuous innovation, investment, and collaboration with our partners," he assured.

In his concluding remarks, President Akufo-Addo called on African nations to embrace the principle of "wealth through health" as a sustainable development strategy. "Let us learn from each other, share our experiences, and build stronger partnerships to ensure a healthier, wealthier, and more prosperous future for our peoples," he urged.

President Akufo-Addo's address at the Indonesia-Africa Forum underscores Ghana's commitment to health as a vital component of economic prosperity. Through strategic investments in healthcare, infrastructure, and human resources, Ghana continues to demonstrate that a healthy population is key to achieving long-term sustainable development and shared prosperity across the continent.