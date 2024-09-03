Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Asmara

3 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines informed its valued customers that it has suspended flights to/from Asmara effective September 3, 2024.

Ethiopian has suspended the flights due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control, according to Ethiopian Airlines.

"Ethiopian regrets to inform its valued customers travelling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3, 2024, due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control," it posted on its social media.

