Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Asmara

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines informed its valued customers that it has suspended flights to/from Asmara effective September 3, 2024.

"Ethiopian regrets to inform its valued customers travelling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3, 2024, due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control," it posted on its social media.