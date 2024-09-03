Ethiopia: After Reaching a Military Agreement With Somalia, Cairo Warns Ethiopia About the Filling of the Nile Dam

Cairo — "We are ready to exercise our right to defend and protect the rights and interests of the Egyptian people, in accordance with the UN Charter." This is the warning issued by the Egyptian government to the Ethiopian government, in an official letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council, signed by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty.

Egypt calls for the intervention of the Security Council in the face of what it considers to be unilateral actions by Ethiopia regarding the fifth phase of filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). According to Egypt, these actions violate previous international agreements and norms. In his letter, Abdelatty explained that, after 13 years of negotiations, Egypt believes that Ethiopia is simply trying to buy time to impose a fait accompli without any real intention of reaching a resolution. He also stated that Egypt will take all necessary measures to defend its water security and the rights of its people. "Egypt is almost entirely dependent on the Nile River for its renewable water resources, that are indispensable for the vital human needs and fundamental rights of Egyptians," the letter states.

"Even though the Nile River has witnessed consecutive above-average flood seasons in recent years, which has relatively protected Egypt from major harm, the continuation of Ethiopian policies, as announced by the Ethiopian Prime Minister on 26 August 2024, could result in an existential threat to Egypt as well as the rights and interests of the 150 million citizens of both downstream countries, and would consequently jeorpadize regional and international peace and security."

For this reason, the Cairo government declares that after "having exhausted all amicable means, including those repeatedly resorting to the Security Council, in hopes of persuading Ethiopia to desist from its unlawful unilateral policies and accept any of the existing compromise solutions that balance the interests and rights of all parties, the Government of Egypt, therefore stands ready to exercise its rights to defend and protect the rights and interests of the Egyptian people, in accordance with the United Nations Charter."

"Egypt urges the Security Council to assume its responsibilities under Article 24 of the U.N. Charter, by taking appropriate measures to ensure that Ethiopia cease its unlawful unilateral practices in the Nile Basin," the letter concludes. Article 24 of the U.N. Charter states that the Security Council has the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Egypt's verbal escalation against Ethiopia comes after the signing of a military agreement between the Egyptian and Somali governments (see Fides, 30/8/2024), which provides for the deployment of Egyptian troops (at least 10,000 men) in the Horn of Africa country (bordering Ethiopia).