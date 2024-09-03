Ethiopia: Egypt 'Categorically Rejects' Ethiopia's GERD Filling, Claims It 'Threatens Regional Stability'

Addis Abeba — Egypt has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council, expressing its "categorical rejection" of what it describes as Ethiopia's "unilateral policies" following the fifth phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The letter, signed by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdel Aaty, argues that Ethiopia's actions "violate the rules and principles of international law" and breach the Declaration of Principles (DOP) signed by Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The DOP, signed in 2015, specifies that an agreement should be reached on guidelines for various scenarios of the first filling of the GERD reservoir, which is intended to occur in parallel with the dam's construction.

Ethiopia has previously maintained that the filling of the dam is a natural process that coincides with its construction.

A senior Ethiopian water ministry official told AFP, "filling goes in tandem with the construction."

The letter also refers to recent remarks by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed concerning the retention of a portion of the Blue Nile's waters and the completion of the dam's concrete structure, which Egypt deems "unacceptable."

The recent letter from Egypt's Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses concerns that Ethiopia's approach "threatens the stability of the region" and contradicts broader aspirations for cooperation and integration among regional countries.

The letter further contends that after 13 years of negotiations, it has become evident that Ethiopia "only seeks to prolong the existence of a negotiating cover" without demonstrating "political will to reach a solution."

The latest round of trilateral talks on the GERD ended in December 2023 without any resolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia accused Egypt of "erecting roadblocks" during these discussions, held between 17th and 19th December 2023.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Egypt was "maintaining a colonial-era mentality" and obstructing efforts to reach a consensus on the guidelines and rules for the first filing and annual operation of the GERD.

While Egypt acknowledges that recent high Nile flow levels have mitigated some of the impacts, it remains vigilant and prepared to take "all necessary measures" under the United Nations Charter to protect its water resources and national interests.

This statement from Egypt comes amid rising tensions following reports that Egypt has deployed military officers and heavy equipment to Somalia as part of a larger deployment, which some sources suggest could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers.

Ethiopia has expressed concern, warning that it "cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilize the region."

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized that the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is "fraught with dangers" and reaffirmed that Ethiopia.