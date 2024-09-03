Somalia Accuses Ethiopia of 'Invasion' As Ethiopia Calls for Easing Hostile Rhetoric

Addis Abeba — Despite Ethiopia's call for easing hostile rhetoric and amid rising tensions, Somalia president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused Ethiopia of alleged attempts to "annex Somali territories," stating that Somalia will employ "legal and extra-legal means" to defend its sovereignty.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated that Ethiopia occupied Somali territories, an issue that remains unresolved, and now dreams of annexing more.

He further added that Somalia will not allow Ethiopia to forcefully reach the sea, reported Garowe Online, citing state media.

The president also said that Somalia will fight any plans by Ethiopia to access the sea, noting that the move would bring "disharmony" and "undermine" Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This statement comes days after Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie, reiterated Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to peace, even in the face of "hostile rhetoric" from "certain Somali officials."

"Ethiopia is open to dialogue," the Foreign Minister stated, "but we require a respectful environment, free from provocative statements, to facilitate constructive negotiations."

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have increased following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 1 January 2024 between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which grants Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for its recognition of Somaliland.

The situation has become more complex with reports that Egypt has sent military officers and heavy equipment to Somalia, with some sources suggesting that up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers could be involved.

On Sunday, MPs from Somalia's South West State, which borders Ethiopia, issued a statement opposing the deal signed between the Somali and Egyptian presidents in Cairo two weeks ago, citing the lack of parliamentary approval.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The members of Parliament, in a statement read by Health and Nutrition Minister Abdirishid Mohamed Jilley, warned that the agreement could lead to a "dangerous situation."

They argued that the deal could "bring the 'Nile issue' to Somalia" and "can lead to a war in the Horn of Africa," potentially impacting the people of the South West State the most.

Subsequently, the President of Somalia announced the dismissal of Special Envoy for Health and Nutrition Abdirishid Mohamed Jilley without specifying the reason.

Additionally, media reports indicate that Villa Somalia reportedly initiated a motion to strip parliamentary immunity from 25 MPs representing the South West State in the Federal Parliament.

These lawmakers are accused of backing protests in Hudur and Wajid that supported Ethiopian troops' presence and opposed Egypt's military deployment to the country.