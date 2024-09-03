Liberia: Legislature Has 15 Days to Pass Recast Budget

Monrovia — The clock is ticking for the 55th Legislature of Liberia as lawmakers face a crucial 15-day window to pass the draft recast budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The urgency is palpable, with the risk of a government shutdown looming large should they fail to act within the stipulated time frame. The Legislature must move swiftly to ensure that the government remains functional, avoiding what could spiral into a constitutional crisis.

The lawmakers, who have just returned from their second break, are now tasked with addressing a series of time-sensitive issues, foremost among them the approval of the draft recast budget. This budget is essential for the continuation of government operations across various agencies and departments. Failure to pass the budget could paralyze these entities, halting essential services and programs nationwide.

The 15-day deadline is enshrined in the "Certificate To Reconvene," signed by the Legislature, and "The Proclamation for a Special Sitting of the 1st Session of the 55th Legislature," issued by President Joseph N. Boakai. During this period, the Legislature will have only five working days--Tuesdays and Thursdays--to conduct their business, though they may vote to extend their working days to include weekends if necessary.

Complicating the process is the need for confirmation of key government nominees, with Augustine Ngafuan, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning-designate, being at the top of the list. His confirmation is critical for steering the budget process forward, yet it remains uncertain whether the Legislature can accomplish all these tasks within the tight deadline.

The urgency of the situation has been further heightened by a recent setback in the budget approval process. The draft recast budget, totaling $721.5 million, was delayed due to the absence of essential supporting documents from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. Speaker of the House, J. Fonati Koffa, seized the motion to forward the budget to the Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Development Planning, pending the receipt of these documents.

Speaker Koffa emphasized the necessity of these supporting documents, which include budget performance reports, off-budget expenditures, revenue forecasts, and other pertinent financial data. Additionally, a report on allegations of budget tampering from a specialized committee headed by Rep. Robert Wogbe is also awaited. These conditions must be met before the draft budget can proceed to committee-level scrutiny.

The 15-day window is not only a test of the Legislature's efficiency but also its commitment to upholding the constitutional mandate. The recall of the Legislature was initiated by the lawmakers themselves, who, recognizing the gravity of the situation, signed a certificate under Article 32(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution to reconvene. This article grants the President or the Legislature the authority to extend or call a special session to address matters of national importance.

As the Legislature reconvenes, the nation watches closely, aware that the stakes could not be higher. Should the lawmakers fail to meet the deadline, the implications could be dire, with a government shutdown and a potential constitutional crisis on the horizon. The coming days will determine whether the 55th Legislature can rise to the occasion, ensuring the smooth functioning of Liberia's government in these challenging times.