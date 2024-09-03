Liberia Launches Codex Trust Fund

Liberia has launched the CODEX Trust Fund, signaling a significant advancement in food safety and public health. The launch event took place at the Golden Key resort in Paynesville and was led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This milestone reflects Liberia's dedication to international food standards and consumer health protection.

Andrew G. Paygar Flangiah, Deputy Minister for Industry, delivered the launch address on behalf of Minister Amin Modad, highlighting the country's commitment to the CODEX Alimentarius program.

He highlighted the importance of the launch as a testament to Liberia's dedication to the CODEX Alimentarius program.

"Today's event demonstrates our commitment as a member country of CODEX," Flangiah stated, emphasizing Liberia's ongoing efforts to collaborate with FAO and WHO to establish a robust food safety and public health regime in line with international best practices.

He emphasized that Liberia's active participation in CODEX underscores the country's resolve to strengthen its food quality infrastructure, which is crucial for both public health and trade, especially in a developing economy.

The Deputy Minister recounted Liberia's journey to secure the CODEX Trust Fund, which began in 2021. "Despite an initial setback, Liberia's application was eventually approved, allowing the national standard laboratory, now known as the Liberia Standard Authority, to enhance its technical capacity. This development is expected to significantly boost local trade while safeguarding the health and well-being of the population," he said.

On behalf of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Flangiah assured that the ministry would fully support the CODEX project, ensuring that Liberia meets its responsibilities as a member country.

He also called for continued commitment from the national CODEX community and emphasized the need for budgetary support to sustain the project.

The initiative, a collaboration between the FAO and WHO, aims to promote consumer health and fair practices in food trade and coordinate food standards across member countries.

The Codex Trust Fund (CTF) assists countries in establishing robust and sustainable national capacity to participate in the Codex program. Managed by the Codex Trust Fund Secretariat within WHO, it focuses on supporting various developing and least developed nations.

The CTF, between 2004 and 2015, played a key role in introducing developing and transitioning economies to Codex principles and highlighting their significance. During this period, the FAO/WHO Project and Fund for Enhanced Participation in Codex (Codex Trust Fund) facilitated the involvement of over 2300 participants from developing and transitioning economies in the international standard-setting process.

Additionally, it offered Codex training from FAO/WHO to more than 1200 individuals to enhance their effectiveness in the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Liberia's active engagement in CODEX demonstrates its commitment to enhancing food quality infrastructure and public health standards. The establishment of the CODEX Trust Fund will bolster national capacity in Codex participation.

Emmanuel Kapee, a representative from FAO-Liberia, reiterated the organization's support in developing Liberia's food safety control system. The CODEX Trust Fund project is set to contribute to eliminating hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition in Liberia.

"The launch is not only a milestone for the country's food safety efforts but also a crucial step in supporting the broader national agenda to eliminate hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition," Kapee said. He emphasized that the successful implementation of the project will require the continued collaboration of government agencies, development partners, and the national CODEX community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kapee stressed that as Liberia embarks on this journey, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with its partners, remains committed to ensuring that the CODEX Trust Fund project achieves its objectives, paving the way for a healthier and safer future for all Liberians.

"Together, we can eliminate hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition through improved food safety in Liberia and beyond," Kapee said, reiterating FAO's dedication to the cause.

The successful implementation of this project will necessitate ongoing collaboration between government agencies, development partners, and the national CODEX community. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with its partners, is dedicated to realizing the objectives of the CODEX Trust Fund project for a healthier and safer future.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Liberia's journey towards enhancing food safety and public health standards.