Gambia: U-20 Continue Preparations Ahead of Wafu U-20 Tournament

2 September 2024
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia U-20 team continued their technical preparations ahead of the forthcoming WAFU U-20 tournament with a dominant 3-0 win over the League Selection team on Saturday at the late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.

It took the Young Scorpions 35th minutes to break the deadlock after a keenly contested half an hour with both sides, creating chances. Assan Ceesay smashed a long-range effort deep into the top corner to open the scoring.

Midfielder Haruna Touray added a second in the 69th-minute when he vollied home a right footed low drive.

Substitute Saikouba Jarju completed the scoring 5th minutes from time with a cleaver finish to earn the Gambia U- 20 a third win in four local test matches.

The team is expecting to play another warm-up game next week before their eventual travel to Liberia, where they will also play one more test game before starting their campaign on 17th September 2024.

The match was watched by Scorpions Coach Johnathan McKinstry and his technical staff.

Source: GFF

Tanji defend Kombo South District tournament crown

Scorpions leave for Morocco ahead of Comoros, Tunisia matches

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.