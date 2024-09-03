Gambia: U-20 Continue Preparations Ahead of Wafu U-20 Tournament

The Gambia U-20 team continued their technical preparations ahead of the forthcoming WAFU U-20 tournament with a dominant 3-0 win over the League Selection team on Saturday at the late Ousman Saho Field in Yundum.

It took the Young Scorpions 35th minutes to break the deadlock after a keenly contested half an hour with both sides, creating chances. Assan Ceesay smashed a long-range effort deep into the top corner to open the scoring.

Midfielder Haruna Touray added a second in the 69th-minute when he vollied home a right footed low drive.

Substitute Saikouba Jarju completed the scoring 5th minutes from time with a cleaver finish to earn the Gambia U- 20 a third win in four local test matches.

The team is expecting to play another warm-up game next week before their eventual travel to Liberia, where they will also play one more test game before starting their campaign on 17th September 2024.

The match was watched by Scorpions Coach Johnathan McKinstry and his technical staff.

Source: GFF

