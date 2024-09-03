Gambia: National Responsibility At Stake

The current politically frivolous and legally limited governance atmosphere, have put The Gambia in a critical crossroads and in a CATCH 22 situation. We are witnessing the looming constitutional crisis and the unending widely spread alleged corruption in the system.

The political climate has been loaded with bigotry, hate speeches, grievances and predictions about what could happen in 2026, all posing threat to the much boasted and talked about democracy Gambians brought to the country in 2016. We have ( especially the political class) now started showing the world that our fight for change of government was for the seat of power rather than based on the democratic convictions of the politicians. This is very typical of African political systems.

Democracy is used as a pretext to get to power and what happens next Allah knows. Moving forward, the National debates over the new constitution and alleged corruption in the system can be classified into two political dimensions; one is the COALITION OF OPTIMISM Camp which believes that things are fine and that the ruling NPP government is committed to democratic government and development of the country, hence Barrow should continue to rule the country. The COALITION OF PESSIMISM Camp believes that the government is doing everything to distort the truth about the new constitution and about the alleged widespread corruption in the system.

This camp further believes that there is a need for a change of government in 2026. CATCH 22 situation:- if this draft 2024 constitution passes, there will be a 2 term limit from 2026. It didn't say whether by the incumbent or a new President. If it does not pass through Parliament then we are stuck with the 1997 constitution, No term limit. Isn't the 1997 Constitution not an instrument of self-perpetuating rule. Chey Gambia, we are neither here nor there in the way forward in this impending National Responsibility. It is said that when people are full of doubts, they become blind to reality. The Gambia must decide again whether to remain committed to the consolidation of democracy or to return to the era of dictatorship and to the law of the jungle. At any rate, confiscation of a new constitution for The Gambia, is a threat to democracy, rule of law and violation of fundamental human rights. It is the country's honor and reputation that is at stake. Let that be taken into account.

