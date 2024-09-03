Gambia: Türkiye Embassy Observes Victory Day

The Turkish Embassy in Gambia on Friday observed the 102nd Anniversary of the historic Turkish Victory Day; which celebrates the bravery, steadfastness and fierce protectiveness of the Turkish people in the face of war to protect their land from being intruded upon in the Battle of 'Dumlupinar.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Sering Modou Njie said that the Turkish Victory in the Battle of Dumlupinar was the decisive battle in gaining Independence in 1922. He added that it is a "source of pride" not only for the Turks who love and cherish their country, but also for the friends and allies of Türkiye and the entire Muslim Ummah.

"It is indeed considered as an occasion to remember and celebrate the brave ancestors/founding fathers of the country, who fought for its liberation," he said.

"At the same time, it serves as a lesson to remind the young generation of their past and urge them to preserve and safeguard the values fought for by their ancestors to establish a proud nation."

"The Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Turkiye continue to enjoy close and cordial relations as development partners. The relations have developed into a strategic partnership, based on shared democratic values and the increased convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues," Defence Minister Njie said.

"Thanks to our two great leaders H.E President Adama Barrow and H.E President ERDOGAN for creating the enabling environment for this excellent bilateral relationship to flourish."

"We thank also the joint efforts from the leadership, governments and people of all walks of life in the two countries for the brotherly relationship between the two countries which continue to progress through signatureof a number of Memorandums of Understanding and Cooperation Agreements over the years."

"I can state that the Government of the Republic of Türkiye's multilateral relations with African Nations cannot be over emphasized. Ankara has always been poised to building strong Türkiye-Africa Partnerships, through organizing forum and meetings with the African Countries, to address challenges and unlock opportunities in the fields of trade, agriculture, security, tourism, infrastructure, digital transformation, health technologies, sustainable value chains in the agro-industries and manufacturing sector, women entrepreneurship among others."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Labour Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On the political front Your Excellencies, we all witness the recent systemic changes in the global political landscape that have not only opened new horizons for cooperation, but also created stronger incentives for joint action."

"For that reason, the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic ofTürkiye have been closely working to nurture and enhance regional and international peace and security through dialogue and mediation."

"Being Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other Regional and International Bodies, the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of The Gambia have been tirelessly working to resolve dispute, unrest and unjust treatment of Muslims particularly in the Muslim minority countries and beyond; through peaceful and legal means."

honouring the cultural legacy of the region.

UTGSU pays courtesy to Nyang-Sanneh Institute for Social Research & Justice

Dr. Tangara mourns demise of former C/wealth SG