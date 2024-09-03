Gambia: Outgoing Senegalese Diplomat Extols Gambia Duty

Outgoing Senegalese High Commissioner to The Gambia has acknowledged the warmth and hospitality of Gambians during his five-year term in the country, further extoling his Gambia tour of duty as a "very interesting experience" for him.

Basirou Sene, who wrapped-up his five-year term in the country as Senegalese High Commissioner to The Gambia, was speaking in an exclusive with The Point last Friday.

The Senegalese diplomat first recalled that he took up his diplomatic assignment in The Gambia on 25 October 2019 and it's now almost five years.

"It was an interesting experience for me and I thank God for having been appointed as High Commissioner of the Republic of Senegal to The Gambia. As you know Senegal and The Gambia have special relations." the Senegalese diplomat affirmed.

He made reference to the fraternal bonds and unique geographical location between the two countries, which he said, is unique in the world.

"So it is special. It is the same geography and same history. And it was a challenge for me to re-enforce these good relations between the two countries. So, it was my mission to promote this relation to another level and alhamdulillah, I thank God for that. I am going with high hope and I feel happy because I have fulfilled all my programmes in the country."

He spoke highly of the achievements registered under his watch, making reference to the new Senegalese School at Tobacco Road in Banjul, which he said, is a standard institution.

Education being so dear to him, the Senegalese Diplomat expressed optimism that the school would continue to provide education for the future leaders of the country.

In the area of transportation between the two cities, High Commissioner Sene boasts of the availability of GTSC's fleet of buses and Dem Dik in Senegal, that continues to ply between the two cities (Banjul-Dakar) on daily basis.

The move, he added, is to ease transportation difficulties between the two countries.

On the Senegambia Bridge project along the Trans-Gambia Highway, he acknowledged the importance of the bridge in connecting goods and services between the countries and even beyond.

In strengthening peace and security, he said the two sisterly countries now enjoy good relations, thanks to level of peace and security in the two countries.

"We now have good relations between the security of the two countries."

In the field of trade, Senegalese diplomat stated that people are now going about their businesses and this is due to the level of stability and democracy in the two countries.

In addition, he revealed that Senegalese businessmen are investing in The Gambia in view of the fact that The Gambia is a viable place to invest, thanks to its peace and stability.

Further, he commended the Gambia government for creating the enabling environment for Senegalese in the country, adding that his greatest challenge was to reinforce the good brotherly relations between the countries.

He equally commended Gambians for the warm hospitality accorded to Senegalese residing in The Gambia.

The outgoing High Commissioner also spoke about the 'Presidential Council Meetings' organised between the two countries, which he said, is anchored on the need to reinforce bilateral ties between the two countries.

This meeting of authorities between the two countries, he added, has paid dividend as it has seen signing of important bilateral agreements.

Regarding his compatriots residing in The Gambia, the outgoing High Commissioner called on Senegalese community in The Gambia to always adhere to the rules of the country and be law abiding.

He advised that despite being one people, they must always respect the laws of The Gambia.

Similarly, he also thanked Gambians for the warmth and hospitality accorded him while serving in The Gambia, acknowledging that during his five-year stay he has travelled to many communities in The Gambia.

With his vast of wealth of experience in the diplomatic field, the outgoing Senegalese High Commissioner earlier served the Republic of Senegal in many countries namely, as High Commissioner to Ethiopia with permanent representative to African Union; High Commissioner in Geneva-Switzerland with permanent representative to United Nations as well as High Commissioner of France with permanent representative to Francophonie, among a host of others.

