Gambia: Sjag Elects New Executive

Sports Journalist Association of The Gambia (SJAG), on Saturday elected new executive members that will stair the affairs of sports journalists in the country.

The elective congress was held at National Nutrition Agency (NaNa) Hall along Bertil Harding Highway.

The congress provided an opportunity for all the executive members to report on past activities and also adopt the resolution.

Omar Jarju was elected as the President, Bakary Manneh alias Big Sam was voted 1st Vice President, Sarjo Baldeh 2nd Vice President, Muhammeh Lamin Drammeh, Secretary General, Lamin Fadera, Assistant Secretary General, Abdoulie Jawo, Treasurer, Fatou B.Camara, Assistant Treasurer. The following will serve as co-opted members: Fatou Dem, Momodou Gajaga, Mariama Sambou and Ebrima KB Sonko.

Speaking at the congress, the outgoing President Musa Sise, said the only obligation members owed to elected executive members is to support them.

He urged for togetherness so that they can prevail in taking the association to the next level.

He further reminded the new executive that it's not going to be an easy ride.

"My doors are always open whenever they need my supports, "Sise assured.

The new president of SJAG, Omar Jarju, thanked members for having trust and confidence in him to serve the association and promise to undertake duties with principles.

He commended the outgoing president and his charges for over the past years for their dedication to the association.

"You have established a solid foundation for us to build upon by guiding SJAG with integrity and conviction, demonstrating your acumen, leadership, and dedication. Your extraordinary accomplishments and unwavering dedication to SJAG are greatly appreciated," he said.

