West Africa: Good Morning Mr President - Cooperation Between Gambia, Spain and Saudi Arabia

Mr President, the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to discuss migration issues and explore solutions is a commendable initiative.

The Gambia and Spain have maintained a strong and cooperative relationship since establishing diplomatic ties in 1965. Over the decades, this partnership has evolved, with various areas of collaboration, including trade, education, energy, cultural exchange, and development initiatives.

Recent statistics show that more than 6000 people from different parts of the region have perished this year through illegal migration. As such, this trip by the Prime Minister couldn't have come at a better time.

Mr President, The Gambia and Spain should endeavour to work together in several areas that will help reduce the illegal migration and loss of lives.

More than 25,000 Gambians are living and working in Spain. It is crucial that they are provided with the proper documentation to allow them to live and work without hindrance. Ensuring that Gambians have the right to work not only benefits them and their families, but also strengthens the ties between the two countries.

Mr President, The Gambia and Spain should consider entering into a labour agreement that would facilitate the easy movement of workers from The Gambia to various sectors in Spain. Such an agreement would provide valuable opportunities for Gambians and foster economic and social ties. Spain should also consider supporting Gambians in furthering their education at higher institutions. This can be achieved by offering scholarships, exchange programs, and partnerships with universities. Spain can help Gambians access quality education and develop the skills needed for their personal and professional growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa External Relations Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr President, The Gambia's immigration and Navy could also benefit from a partnership with Spain. As key players in ensuring the safety of the nation's waters and immigration system, the Navy is crucial in intercepting boats attempting to leave the shores of The Gambia illegally. A partnership with Spain could provide the Gambian Navy and Immigration with advanced training, resources, and equipment, enhancing their capabilities to effectively monitor and secure maritime borders.

Mr President, another area of cooperation is between The Gambia and Saudi Arabia. This cooperation is a good opportunity for the Gambian government to consolidate labour agreements with Saudi. This will pave the way for our youths to work in Saudi Arabia in different fields and help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Last year, The Gambia and Saudi signed an agreement for the recruitment of both domestic and skilled workers, which was facilitated by the Gambian Minister of Trade and his Saudi counterpart. Gambians who get this opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia should be protected by the labour laws. With the Saudi-Gambia agreement, the Labour Department, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Trade must write a memorandum of understanding for the protection of Gambian workers and the provision of medical insurance during their stay in Saudi.

Good day!

The importance of community policing in Safer Neighborhoods