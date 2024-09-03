West Africa: Senegal Set to Dissolve National Assembly This Month

President Diomaye Faye announced on Thursday that the National will be dissolved after 12 September onwards and the Senegalese Electoral Election Commission will fix a date for the elections.

After two years of existence, the president has power to dissolve the National Assembly.

The last parliamentary election in Senegal was 31st July 2022.

Pastef was dissolved on 31 July 2023, after members joined a coalition called Yewi Askanwi which has 56 seats.

The former ruling party, Benoboko Yakar has 82 seats, AAR Senegal has 1 seat, Bok Guis Guis has 1 seat and 8 seats for the Diaspora.

Meanwhile Amadou Ba, former presidential candidate will launch his party on 9 November 2024, media reports said.

Dr. Tangara mourns demise of former C/wealth SG

Outgoing Senegalese diplomat extols Gambia duty